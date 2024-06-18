Hunting, fishing fines more than double in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Fines for illegal hunting and fishing in British Columbia are more than doubling as the province cracks down on offences against wildlife.

The Ministry of Forests says the new scale of fines effective Tuesday under the Wildlife Act ranges from $345 to $1,495, up from the current range of $115 to $575.

The biggest fines apply to people who hunt or possess big game out of season.

0:35 Tofino man pays hefty penalty for killing bears in backyard

The ministry says in a news release the new penalties “better reflect the serious nature” of wildlife offences and acknowledge the importance of wildlife to B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

Other offences subject to the fines include unlawful trapping, hunting or angling without a licence, operating a motor vehicle in prohibited areas, damaging habitat and illegal trafficking of wildlife.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The province says more than 1,000 tickets for Wildlife Act offences were issued in 2023, leading to more than $200,000 in fines.

2:00 Poll finds grizzly hunt ban supported by most in B.C.

The B.C. Wildlife Federation says in a separate news release that the new penalties are “more in line” with the harm caused by poachers.

Jesse Zeman, executive director of the federation, says in the release that it “applauds tougher penalties and would like to see all fees from these fines to be dedicated to fish and wildlife management.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2024.