Politics

Halifax MP Fillmore to leave federal politics ahead of expected mayoral run

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2024 4:51 pm
Liberal MP Andy Fillmore says he won’t return to the House of Commons in the fall.

Fillmore was first elected as MP for Halifax in the 2015 election that brought Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to power.

Fillmore, a former city planner, is expected to run for mayor of Halifax in this October’s municipal election.

In his final address in the House, Fillmore says his sights are set on the future and there is more work to do for Halifax.

He says he will continue to work on issues like opening up Canada Post lands in the city for housing.

During his time in Parliament, Fillmore was parliamentary secretary to the ministers of democratic institutions, Canadian heritage, infrastructure and industry.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2024. 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

