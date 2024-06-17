Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Calgary man lucky to be alive after close call on Stoney Trail

By Doug Vaessen Global News
Posted June 17, 2024 5:53 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary driver terrified when parts fly off truck on Stoney Trail, pierce his windshield'
Calgary driver terrified when parts fly off truck on Stoney Trail, pierce his windshield
A Calgary driver says he was terrified when parts flew off a truck on Stoney Trail and pierced his windshield. The man says it happened Friday afternoon and he’s thankful no one was killed. Doug Vaessen reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nathaniel Dykxhoorn was driving southbound on Stoney Trail on Friday afternoon when he got the shock of his life.

The Calgary man said he was travelling at highway speed when the tonneau cover of a pickup truck in front of his vehicle flew off and nearly impaled him.

“I swerved to avoid it as much as I could but it still struck the passenger side of my vehicle sending an aluminum rod and pieces of plastic and whatnot through the windshield, blowing up the side passenger window, breaking off a mirror, busting up a headlamp,” he said

“Some of it went under the truck, hit the lower valance. Did a whole myriad of damage to the truck.”

Damage to Nathaniel Dykxhoorn’s vehicle after the tonneau cover from a pickup truck flew off and pierced his windshield. View image in full screen
Damage to Nathaniel Dykxhoorn’s vehicle after the tonneau cover from a pickup truck flew off and pierced his windshield. Nathaniel Dykxhoorn/Supplied

Tonneau covers are supposed to be secured to trucks, and experts tell Global News it comes down to the installation and maintenance to prevent this type of incident from happening.

Story continues below advertisement

Dykxhoorn, who was luckily not injured, said it was terrifying.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“When people tell you they saw their life flash before their eyes, I saw my life flash before my eyes,” he said. “It looked like it was all slow motion until it hit the glass then everything sped up again I was just thankful that nothing had hit me.”

“If my wife would have been with me or one of my friends with me from work, it would have been a whole different situation. I am just very thankful I was alone on that trip, and no one got hurt.”

Dykxhoorn said he’s thankful no one else was in his vehicle at the time of the incident. View image in full screen
Dykxhoorn said he’s thankful no one else was in his vehicle at the time of the incident. Nathaniel Dykxhoorn/Supplied

Dykxhoorn counts himself lucky he was able to go to his construction job on Monday morning.

He said police are investigating the incident as a hit and run, as the driver of the truck didn’t stop.

Story continues below advertisement

“As of right now we don’t know who the culprit is, who is responsible for this. If there are any witnesses out there hopefully, we can get some information on this.”

The tonneau cover went right through the windshield of Dykxhoorn’s vehicle, causing major damage. View image in full screen
The tonneau cover went right through the windshield of Dykxhoorn’s vehicle, causing major damage. Nathaniel Dykxhoorn/Supplied
Click to play video: 'Crash involving 3 semis causes pileup on Calgary’s Stoney Trail'
Crash involving 3 semis causes pileup on Calgary’s Stoney Trail
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices