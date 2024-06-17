Winnipeg cops announce weapons arrest at Red River Ex

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say a pair of teens are in custody after an armed incident at the Red River Exhibition Sunday evening.

No one was injured in the incident, which police said occurred when a group of youths was confronted by two male suspects while waiting in line for the ride.

A verbal argument broke out, and the suspects allegedly pulled out a machete and a pistol.

Police said onsite security guards apprehended the duo and contacted police, and that the weapons were believed to have been tossed over the outer fence, to avoid going through security at the front gate.

No one was injured in the incident, and the gun involved was later determined to be an air pistol.

The suspects, 15 and 17, each face weapons possession charges as well as failing to comply with a release (the older youth) and with an undertaking (the younger suspect).

As a result of the incident, the Ex has increased security.