Crime

Winnipeg cops announce weapons arrest at Red River Ex

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 17, 2024 2:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Teens charged in armed dispute at Red River Ex'
Teens charged in armed dispute at Red River Ex
On Monday, Winnipeg police Const. Dani McKinnon said security at the Red River Ex includes metal detectors and scanning wands, but police believe the weapons were thrown over the fence and retrieved once the suspects were inside.
Winnipeg police say a pair of teens are in custody after an armed incident at the Red River Exhibition Sunday evening.

No one was injured in the incident, which police said occurred when a group of youths was confronted by two male suspects while waiting in line for the ride.

A verbal argument broke out, and the suspects allegedly pulled out a machete and a pistol.

Police said onsite security guards apprehended the duo and contacted police, and that the weapons were believed to have been tossed over the outer fence, to avoid going through security at the front gate.

No one was injured in the incident, and the gun involved was later determined to be an air pistol.

The suspects, 15 and 17, each face weapons possession charges as well as failing to comply with a release (the older youth) and with an undertaking (the younger suspect).

As a result of the incident, the Ex has increased security.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba can do ‘big things’ for public safety, premier says at summit'
Manitoba can do ‘big things’ for public safety, premier says at summit
