Weather

Okanagan weather: Gradual warm up to finish spring

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted June 17, 2024 1:53 pm
1 min read
There is a chance of a late day shower on Tuesday. View image in full screen
There is a chance of a late day shower on Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather
After a wet start to the week on Monday, a chance of thunderstorms will roll in Monday afternoon as temperatures climb to the teens.

Gusty winds are expected into the evening as a cold front slides through before clearing overnight as the risk of storms diminishes.

Tuesday will start out on a sunny note with single-digit temperatures and the risk of early-day fog patches before the mercury climbs toward the 20s C with a chance of a late-day shower.

Wednesday will be even warmer with a daytime high a few degrees into the 20s C before mid-20s C are reached Thursday with a chance of a late-day sprinkle both days under partly cloudy skies.

Summer officially begins Thursday afternoon around 1:51 p.m. with the first full day of summer on Friday seeing sunshine and the mercury climbing into the upper 20s C.

If the 30s C aren’t reached on Friday, they likely will on Saturday as clouds roll in and linger on a slightly cooler Sunday.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

