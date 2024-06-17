Menu

Share

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Canada

Corus CEO Doug Murphy to retire, Troy Reeb and John Gossling named co-CEOs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2024 11:04 am
1 min read
The Corus logo is displayed in Toronto on Friday, June 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The Corus logo is displayed in Toronto on Friday, June 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin. TIJ
Television and radio broadcaster Corus Entertainment Inc. says Doug Murphy is retiring as president and CEO of the company and will be replaced by a pair of company veterans.

Murphy joined Corus in 2003 as executive vice-president, business development, and held successively more senior positions until he was appointed as president and chief executive in 2015.

The parent company of Global Television says executives Troy Reeb and John Gossling have been appointed as co-chief executives, effective immediately.

Gossling will also continue in his role as chief financial officer.

In addition, Jennifer Lee has been appointed as chief administrative officer and chief legal officer. Lee had been executive vice-president and general counsel.

Corus owns both conventional and specialty television stations as well as radio stations and digital and streaming platforms.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

