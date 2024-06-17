Menu

Science

Saskatchewan small modular reactor evaluation to begin with Westinghouse

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted June 17, 2024 11:44 am
1 min read
FILE - SaskPower signed a memo of understanding to look at pathways to using Westinghouse's AP1000 reactor and the AP300 small modular reactor.
FILE - SaskPower signed a memo of understanding to look at pathways to using Westinghouse's AP1000 reactor and the AP300 small modular reactor. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER
A memorandum has been signed by SaskPower to evaluate using Westinghouse’s nuclear reactor technology along with fuel supplied by Cameco, a Saskatchewan-based uranium producer.

SaskPower said this MOU will look at pathways to use this reactor technology, pointing to Westinghouse’s AP1000 reactor and the AP300 small modular reactor.

It added that Saskatchewan’s nuclear supply chain will be evaluated to support nuclear energy projects.

Is nuclear power the answer for Sask.?

“Leveraging knowledge from organizations that have significant expertise in the nuclear industry is critical to ensure we make responsible, informed decisions around our power future,” said Rupen Pandya, chief executive of SaskPower.

“Collaborating on nuclear fuel supply and evaluating various technologies will only serve to enhance our current small modular reactor development work and planning around workforce and the future of Saskatchewan’s power system.”

SaskPower said it is expected to make a final investment decision about whether to invest in the province’s first small modular reactor, or SMR, facility in 2029.

“Our globally deployed advanced AP1000 reactor provides demonstrated superior economic performance and availability, and our AP300 small modular reactor is based on this proven and licensed technology. We look forward to helping SaskPower bring carbon-free electricity to Saskatchewan for generations to come,” said Patrick Fragman, chief executive of Westinghouse.

The AP1000 reactor can be found in both the U.S and China, and Westinghouse says the AP300 SMR is expected to have its design certification in 2027 and the first construction to begin in 2030.

“We look forward to assessing the potential role Cameco and Westinghouse could play in decarbonizing Saskatchewan’s power grid, an ambitious and important goal for the province’s future,” said Tim Gitzel, chief executive of Cameco.

