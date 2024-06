See more sharing options

A person is in critical condition after a firefighter rescue on Vancouver Island.

Langford Fire Rescue said firefighters responded to a call for help around 2 p.m. on Saturday at Langford Lake.

Using a fire boat to get to the scene, firefighters performed live-saving CPR on one person.

The patient was then transported on the fire boat to be handed off to B.C. Emergency Health Services, who had ambulances waiting nearby.

The person is now in hospital.