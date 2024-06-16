DVP partially closed after fatal incident near Leaside Bridge

Send this page to someone via email

Lanes on the Don Valley Parkway closed just before noon on Sunday after a man fell to his death from the Leaside Bridge, injuring the driver of a vehicle on the road below.

Toronto police said they were called to the area and closed the northbound lanes of the highway when they arrived.

Police said the driver was taken to hospital from the scene with serious injuries.

Officers at the scene expected the Don Valley Parkway to remain closed at Leaside Bridge for at least a couple of hours.

The Leaside Bridge crosses the Don Valley Parkway and river in East York around Thorncliffe.

“Expect delays in the area,” police wrote in a social media post. “Consider alternate routes.”