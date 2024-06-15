Menu

Canada

2 men killed in Nova Scotia in separate crashes, one riding dirt bike: RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2024 7:07 pm
1 min read
Police in Nova Scotia are investigating two fatal collisions that took place on Friday and Saturday.

Halifax RCMP say they responded to a report of a collision on Highway 2 — which runs from Halifax to Fort Lawrence on the New Brunswick border — on Friday evening.

They say a 30-year-old man riding a dirt bike was killed when the cycle left the road and crashed.

Hours later, officers in Cape Breton say they responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 19 in Inverness County around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Inverness County RCMP say early investigation suggests an Toyota Tacoma was going north when it left the road and crashed.

Police say the driver and only occupant of the vehicle, a 32-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

