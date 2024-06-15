Landslide risk warning issued for post-wildfire areas in Shuswap

Send this page to someone via email

The possibility of severe rainstorms this weekend has officials in the Shuswap warning of increased landslides in wildfire-affected areas.

Environment Canada is forecasting widespread showers from Saturday to Monday, with rainfall totals of 5-10 mm, though local downpours could possibly see up to 25 mm.

On Friday, the Columbia Shuswap Reginal District issued a potential landslide warning for the Bush Creek East wildfire area, saying, “Intense rain in these affected areas can trigger debris flows and debris floods that could threaten public safety and property.”

2:39 Eco-friendly, plant-based, edible gel could help Canada fight wildfires

The regional district says a recent engineering report noted that when rainfall reaches 11 to 17 mm an hour, areas in post-wildfire zones can be identified as having high or very high landslide risks.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Shuswap Emergency Program advises residents to monitor the weather forecasts, and to make an emergency plan,” said the regional district.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Consider leaving the area if you are concerned about the potential for heavy rain. If the situation is an emergency, call 911.”

More information about hazard zones in the CSRD is available online.