‘Unwanted onlookers’: Wreck Beach petition aims to have large logs returned

Send this page to someone via email

A petition is picking up steam looking to return privacy to Vancouver’s Wreck Beach.

The petition said large logs have been replaced by much smaller logs on the beach.

The old logs provided beachgoers a barrier from weather, and more importantly, people who could be interpreted as “peeping toms.”

The beach has long been a popular spot for beachgoers, where clothing and bathing suits are optional.

Metro Vancouver said it is one of the largest clothing-optional beaches in the world.

The online application, posted on the website change.org, has 929 signatures as of Friday, June 14.

2:51 Vancouver booze on beaches program returns for the summer

“We, the undersigned, call on Metro Vancouver to cease actions that threaten Wreck Beach’s unique natural character and to preserve it as a naturalist haven,” the petition reads.

Story continues below advertisement

“Metro Vancouver has removed large, protective logs and replaced them with smaller, more dangerous ones, compromising privacy, safety, and comfort.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“These large logs, which were over three feet in width, provided essential barriers against wind, sun, and unwanted onlookers.”

The petition was created unanimously, by initials K.C., who claims the loss of the logs has opened up new sight lines for onlookers and that “herds of men in city clothing are coming to the beach, intimidating visitors, and filming women and children.”

It also claims the logs were removed without consultation with the local beach community.

Global News has reached out to the person who created the petition for comment.

Wreck Beach is located close to the University of British Columbia campus in Vancouver.

Metro Vancouver points to a recent staff report that was done by the regional district’s regional park committee as to why some logs were removed and some were moved.

“We understand that the logs are a big part of (the) Wreck Beach experience for some people,” Richard Wallis said, Metro Vancouver’s park operations supervisor.

“What happens is in the winter storms, a lot of logs are dropped on the beach. So we end up with, basically, so many logs on the beach that it’s difficult for people to get around and access the water and so on.”

Story continues below advertisement

Wallis said some large logs have been removed, as they do every year, in a beach clean-up effort before the hot weather arrives and the beach becomes busy.

Rotten and fire-damaged logs are removed from the beach due to safety reasons.

Metro Vancouver said it “does its best” to leave as many large logs as it can and rearranges them for an open-style concept.

“The log layout plan shows an alignment that creates more open space for the public to enjoy the beach, improves circulation, clears sightlines for patrols and evening sweeps, and ensures wide pathways for emergency responder access,” the report said.