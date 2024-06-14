Brown’s Bay Beach near Brockville, Ont. reopens after $5M facelift

With summer just around the corner, residents along the St. Lawrence River have a refreshed destination for their long, sunny days. The St. Lawrence Parks Commission has unveiled the newly-revitalized Brown’s Bay Beach, a project completed with a $5-million investment to draw beachgoers from across the region.

The revitalization marks the completion of a significant upgrade to Brown’s Bay on the Thousand Islands Parkway near Brockville. This cherished summer spot, popular among locals and tourists for decades, now boasts a brand-new look.

Hollee Kew, CEO of the St. Lawrence Parks Commission, expressed excitement about the reopening: “This is a beloved park in the community of Mallorytown and the front of Young Township. We’re just so excited today to give this back to the community as a beautiful park of the Saint Lawrence.”

The $5 million investment made it possible to rebuild the elevated beach with a stone wall and access to the St. Lawrence River. It also helped with the new changing rooms, a canteen and a pavilion to enjoy the warm summer days on the water.

“It’s a real game-changer for this riding in such an iconic place in the world. The world-famous Thousand Islands now have Brown’s Bay renovated, rejuvenated, and available for the public,” Steve Clark, MPP for Leeds-Grenville, Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, said of the impact of the renovations.

“When I came to the commission six years ago, it was in desperate need of repair,” Kew said. “So, the vision started to actually revitalize this park and make it really the day, the dream day that it is.”

The upgrades are expected to benefit both locals and tourists, rekindling the park’s former glory.

“There was always something happening at Brown’s Bay,” Clark recalled. “It was always packed with, again, both local residents and tourists. I’m excited about the prospect of having it back to being that go-to park for many.”

Adding a nostalgic touch, former Senator Bob Runciman recalled his days as a lifeguard at Brown’s Bay: “Believe it or not, looking at me. I know. I’m sure you won’t believe it. I was a lifeguard here many, many years ago.”

Though Bob Runciman won’t be on a lifeguard tower this year, the St. Lawrence Parks Commission hopes this summer at Brown’s Bay Beach will be a delightful blend of new experiences and cherished memories from the past.