Edmonton Elks battle the Grey Cup champion Alouettes on Friday night

The Edmonton Elks will play once again at Commonwealth Stadium on Friday as they welcome the defending Grey Cup champion Montreal Alouettes.

The Elks will be looking for their first win of the young 2024 CFL season against the 1-0 Alouettes.

The Elks held a 21-8 lead against the Saskatchewan Roughriders last Saturday only to blow that lead and lose 29-21. The Elks defence were able to force eight straight kicks or turnovers against the Riders and held them to 40 yards rushing. The Riders scored the last 21 points of the game and scored three touchdowns on their way to a victory.

Middle linebacker Nyles Morgan, who led all tacklers in the Week 1 with nine defensive tackles, says on both sides of the ball, the Elks were guilty of letting off the gas.

“The focus started to wane a little bit and we need to emphasize the importance of being disciplined,” Morgan said. “We have to stay on our Ps and Qs for all four quarters and not get lackadaisical.”

Elks head coach Chris Jones laments another fourth-quarter collapse by his team last Saturday in a 29-21 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders

Quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson recorded 336 yards passing and threw two touchdown passes to receiver Hergy Mayala. Bethel-Thompson became the first Elks quarterback to pass for over 300 yards and to throw two touchdown passes in game since Taylor Cornelius did so in November 2021.

Elks QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson comments on his first game in almost a year (USFL) last week, recording more than 300 yards passing against the Riders

The Elks will get veteran safety Loucheiz Purifoy back in their starting lineup after missing last week’s game with an illness. Kordell Jackson will move from safety to the wide-side halfback spot, which will push Devodric Bynum to the practice roster. Newly signed defensive back Josh Hagerty will make his Elks debut on special teams. Linebacker Josiah Schakel has been placed on the one-game injured list with an ankle injury.

The Alouettes come in on a six-game winning streak where they have a point differential of +91. a turnover ratio of +18, and leads of 14-plus points, in five of six of those wins. The Alouettes have won in their last three visits to Commonwealth Stadium.

The following are the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Elks:

Offence

Quarterback: McLeod Bethel-Thompson

Running back: Kevin Brown Fulback: Tanner Green

Offensive line: Martez Ivey, David Foucault, Mark Korte, Tomas Jack-Kurdyla, Hunter Steward

Receivers: Eugene Lewis, Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Hergy Mayala, Dillon Mitchell, Malik Flowers

Defence

Defensive line: Romeo McKnight, Robert Nkemdichie, Noah Curtis, Elliott Brown

Linebackers: Nick Anderson, Nyles Morgan, Leon O’Neal Jr.

Defensive backs: Kai Gray, Darrius Bratton, Loucheiz Purifoy, Devodric Bynum, Marcus Lewis

You can hear Friday’s game between the Elks and Riders on 630 CHED starting with Countdown to Kick-off with Courtney Theriault at 5:30 p.m. The opening kick-off from Commonwealth Stadium will be at 7 p.m. with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell calling all the live action. Hear analysis from former Edmonton Football Team offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion Blake Dermott. Former EE offensive lineman Gord Hinse will provide analysis from the Elks sidelines.