Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg cops seize sawed-off shotgun from man in Osborne Village

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 14, 2024 2:40 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg police car. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police car. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Winnipeg man is in custody after officers seized a weapon from a backpack he was wearing, police said.

Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, officers patrolling the Osborne Village area spotted a man loitering on River Avenue. When they connected with him, police said they discovered a sawed-off shotgun in his backpack.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The man, 37, was arrested without incident and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a firearm or restricted weapon contrary to a probation order, and possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

Click to play video: 'Gun incidents in Winnipeg: breaking down the numbers'
Gun incidents in Winnipeg: breaking down the numbers
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices