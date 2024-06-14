Winnipeg cops seize sawed-off shotgun from man in Osborne Village

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is in custody after officers seized a weapon from a backpack he was wearing, police said.

Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, officers patrolling the Osborne Village area spotted a man loitering on River Avenue. When they connected with him, police said they discovered a sawed-off shotgun in his backpack.

The man, 37, was arrested without incident and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a firearm or restricted weapon contrary to a probation order, and possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.