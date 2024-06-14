Menu

Canada

Airports demand millions in unpaid fees from defunct Lynx Air

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 14, 2024 2:27 pm
1 min read
Lynx grounds itself after 2 years as a low cost discount carrier
The Calgary-based airline has filed for protection from creditors and will continue until Sunday at midnight. But already some flights are being cancelled and passengers are busy making new plans. Doug Vaessen has more. – Feb 23, 2024
Airports are knocking on Lynx Air’s door to demand $4.1 million in unpaid fees from the defunct discount carrier.

In court filings, authorities for the Calgary, Vancouver, Edmonton, Halifax and Winnipeg airports are asking for an order instructing Lynx to hand over airport improvement fees that the Alberta-based airline held in reserve.

The documents show that Calgary is owed the most, with the airport claiming to be out of pocket $2 million after the carrier shut down in February.

What the Lynx Air shutdown means for travel competition in Canada
The unpaid airport improvement fees appear to come on top of the $186 million Lynx owed when it first sought creditor protection nearly four months ago.

Lynx, which launched its first flight in April 2022, said in earlier court filings that airport charges, rising costs and “a competitive aviation landscape have proved disastrous” for the airline.

The carrier has said customers seeking refunds for the thousands of cancelled flights should request chargebacks through their credit card providers.

Low-cost airline Lynx Air launches in Calgary
© 2024 The Canadian Press

