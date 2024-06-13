Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Charity offering free moving, storage for abuse survivors coming to Winnipeg

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted June 13, 2024 11:04 pm
1 min read
Charity offering free moving, storage for abuse survivors coming to Winnipeg - image View image in full screen
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A national charity that provides free moving and storage for abuse survivors is coming to Winnipeg.

The charity is called Shelter Movers and Winnipeg will be the 10th city in the country where the organization will operate.

Founder and CEO of Shelter Movers Marc Hull-Jacquin says it’s all about finding hands to help for those who have the courage to leave.

“When someone is experiencing violence in the home, they often leave with the clothes on their back,” said Hull-Jacquin. “They can’t go back because it’s just too dangerous and if we can help gather their belongings and leave in safety and dignity, maybe we can help set them on a new trajectory for their family.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

He says the organization will start recruiting volunteers this summer with the goal of being able to move families by November or December. The organization is actively recruiting a director for the Winnipeg chapter who will build the team.

Story continues below advertisement

Hull-Jacquin admits there is a degree of risk to what they do and they make sure to complete an extensive review of the situation before they go in.

“If there’s a chance the abuser might be there, even a faint chance, we will bring police or we will bring in our own private security to make sure the space is safe and we can gather the belongings the survivor needs.”

Trending Now

Shelter Movers also offers pet fostering services and has the ability to bring in an interpreter if the survivor needs.

Click to play video: 'Online Harms Act: Canada tables bill aiming to protect children, make internet safe'
Online Harms Act: Canada tables bill aiming to protect children, make internet safe
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices