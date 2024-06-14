Menu

Lifestyle

Calgary chainsaw carver crafting custom Father’s Day gifts

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted June 14, 2024 3:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary chainsaw carver creates custom-made Father’s Day gifts'
Calgary chainsaw carver creates custom-made Father’s Day gifts
WATCH: There are some pretty eye-catching gifts on the way for some lucky Calgary dads this Father’s Day weekend. As Gil Tucker shows us, it’s also turning out to be another kind of gift for the man creating them.
Some lucky Calgary dads will receive some eye-catching gifts this Father’s Day weekend.

Adam Baker has recently begun trying his hand at chainsaw carving.

It’s something Baker started after being laid off from his construction job.

He said he enjoys crafting various custom-made Father’s Day gifts for clients.

“I have a lot of people come up to me and request blue jays,” Baker said. “Just for the simple fact that their dad’s a Blue Jays fan – Canada’s baseball team.”

Adam Baker working on a blue jay he carved with a chainsaw. View image in full screen
Adam Baker working on a blue jay carving he made with a chainsaw. Global News

Baker goes by the name The Chainsaw Ginger on social media.

“I get something out of this every single day – it’s good for the soul, very therapeutic,” he said. “And with each carving they get better and better and better.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

