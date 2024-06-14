Calgary chainsaw carver crafting custom Father’s Day gifts

Send this page to someone via email

Some lucky Calgary dads will receive some eye-catching gifts this Father’s Day weekend.

Adam Baker has recently begun trying his hand at chainsaw carving.

It’s something Baker started after being laid off from his construction job.

He said he enjoys crafting various custom-made Father’s Day gifts for clients.

“I have a lot of people come up to me and request blue jays,” Baker said. “Just for the simple fact that their dad’s a Blue Jays fan – Canada’s baseball team.”

View image in full screen Adam Baker working on a blue jay carving he made with a chainsaw. Global News

Baker goes by the name The Chainsaw Ginger on social media.

“I get something out of this every single day – it’s good for the soul, very therapeutic,” he said. “And with each carving they get better and better and better.”