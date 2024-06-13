Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

$919K of illegal drugs seized in northeast Edmonton trafficking investigation

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted June 13, 2024 4:46 pm
1 min read
edmonton drug trafficking View image in full screen
Northeast Edmonton Branch Beats investigators seize more than $919,000 in illegal drugs and firearms. June 13, 2024. Supplied/ Edmonton police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Edmonton police officers have seized $919,000 in illegal drugs as part of a trafficking investigation and are searching for the man accused.

In March, police partnered with the Alberta Sheriffs Branch Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) on an investigation involving a local residence.

On May 24, after a three-month investigation, a search warrant was executed at a home near 119th Avenue and 70th Street. Police seized 552 grams of cocaine hydrochloride, 117 grams of cocaine base, 4,922 grams of methamphetamine, 1,423 grams of fentanyl, 116 oxycontin pills, “various” MDMA pills, 992 grams phenacetin and $26,370 in cash.

Officers also seized firearms from the residence, including a loaded .45-calibre handgun, a loaded converted .22-calibre rifle, a disassembled .308-calibre lever action rifle, two over-capacity magazines, ammunition and a smoke grenade.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Troy Edwin Kaurin, 45, who is facing 28 new charges.

Story continues below advertisement

In early 2024, Kaurin was released into the community on bail after previous firearms offences. “He is bound by multiple indefinite prohibitions ordering him not to possess firearms,” EPS said in a news release.

Anyone with information about where he might be is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

Wanted: Troy Edwin Kaurin, 45
Wanted: Troy Edwin Kaurin, 45. Supplied: Edmonton police
Click to play video: 'Edmonton police charge 4 people in $1M drug-trafficking investigation'
Edmonton police charge 4 people in $1M drug-trafficking investigation
Advertisement
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices