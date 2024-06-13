$919K of illegal drugs seized in northeast Edmonton trafficking investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police officers have seized $919,000 in illegal drugs as part of a trafficking investigation and are searching for the man accused.

In March, police partnered with the Alberta Sheriffs Branch Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) on an investigation involving a local residence.

On May 24, after a three-month investigation, a search warrant was executed at a home near 119th Avenue and 70th Street. Police seized 552 grams of cocaine hydrochloride, 117 grams of cocaine base, 4,922 grams of methamphetamine, 1,423 grams of fentanyl, 116 oxycontin pills, “various” MDMA pills, 992 grams phenacetin and $26,370 in cash.

Officers also seized firearms from the residence, including a loaded .45-calibre handgun, a loaded converted .22-calibre rifle, a disassembled .308-calibre lever action rifle, two over-capacity magazines, ammunition and a smoke grenade.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Troy Edwin Kaurin, 45, who is facing 28 new charges.

In early 2024, Kaurin was released into the community on bail after previous firearms offences. “He is bound by multiple indefinite prohibitions ordering him not to possess firearms,” EPS said in a news release.

Anyone with information about where he might be is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

Wanted: Troy Edwin Kaurin, 45. Supplied: Edmonton police