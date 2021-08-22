Menu

Crime

Pair charged in month-long Edmonton drug trafficking investigation

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted August 22, 2021 12:06 pm
EPS Special Project Team 1 members seized more than $117,000 in illegal drugs and cash while executing a search warrant Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. View image in full screen
EPS Special Project Team 1 members seized more than $117,000 in illegal drugs and cash while executing a search warrant Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Courtesy, EPS

A man and a woman have been charged following a month-long drug investigation that led to police searching a property in central Edmonton.

In July, members of the Edmonton Police Service’s special project team began a drug trafficking investigation after learning of a suspicious vehicle allegedly involved in drug transactions in the city’s Brewery District.

Read more: Edmonton police announce drug bust after investigation into suspected ‘large-scale supplier’

On Friday, police searched a home as well as a Honda Civic in the area of 117 Street and 105 Avenue where more than $117,000 worth of illegal drugs and cash were seized, including:

Trending Stories
  • nearly $40,000 cash
  • 571.5 grams of methamphetamine valued at nearly $60,000
  • 168.5 grams of cocaine valued at nearly $18,000

Anthony Deng-Truong, 24, and Alyssa Deng, 20, both of Edmonton, are each charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

