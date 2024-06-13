Menu

Canada

Closed patios can reopen, but Montreal faces more questions over F1 weekend problems

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 13, 2024 3:38 pm
1 min read
Montreal facing questions after Grand Prix patio-goers kicked off over bylaw infractions
Related: The fallout continues after firefighters ordered downtown restaurant owners to take down their patios during Grand Prix weekend. Late Monday afternoon, city officials tired to explain why it happened on one of the busiest night of the years for restauranters. But as Global’s Amanda Jelowicki reports, the damage is already done.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante says restaurants that were ordered to evict some customers during the Grand Prix weekend will be able to reopen their covered outdoor seating areas, even as more questions mount over the management of the major tourist event.

Plante said Thursday that the decision by fire prevention employees to order restaurants to suddenly close their patios on one of the busiest evenings of the year was “unjustifiable.”

She told reporters the city has decided to remove some parking spots so the covered patios can extend into the street while respecting bylaws that require them to be a safe distance from buildings.

The city and race organizers are facing criticism after stormy weather, large crowds and confusing messages during the Canadian Grand Prix events prompted Quebec’s tourism minister to say she was “very embarrassed” for the city and the province.

Racing publications Pole-Position and motorsport.com said the issues included mud and flooding at the race site, fans being turned away from a practice session they were led to believe was cancelled, traffic headaches and fans breaching the track at the end of the race.

Organizers of the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix say there were “several challenges” during the 2024 race, and they are carrying out a post-mortem to ensure next year’s event goes smoothly.

Click to play video: 'Montreal Grand Prix brings thousands downtown to enjoy the F1 festivities'
Montreal Grand Prix brings thousands downtown to enjoy the F1 festivities
© 2024 The Canadian Press

