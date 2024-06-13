Campbellford’s Westben Centre for Music celebrates 25th anniversary season

Send this page to someone via email

For 25 years Westben, in Campbellford, Ont., has been home to a variety of musical performances. Now the team is preparing for the premiere show in its milestone season.

“This is a show called The Selfish Giant’s Garden and it’s being done in celebration of our 25th anniversary year here,” said co-founder and artistic director, David Finley.

“It is a very charming story by Oscar Wilde about a giant who covets his garden, and he takes it away from all of the children and he realizes without children and people in his garden, it means nothing.”

Dancer and performer in the piece, Lauren Lafayette Brooks, said her role is nature personified.

“I am the embodiment of the garden,” she said.

“I am not actually seen by the characters but am more of a presence and incorporate indigenous ideas about nature and how humans may find a balance with nature but in the end, nature always perseveres, and she is always present.”

Finley said it is appropriate because incorporating nature has always been a top priority at the indoor/outdoor location, which is known for its iconic barn venue.

“Being on a 50-acre farm you can see we have the doors to the barn open, birds and butterflies might come in, it really is beautiful,” said co-founder and marketing director, Donna Bennett (who is also singing in the upcoming performance).

“We have The Selfish Giant for six performances and then we have 26 concerts after that, classical, jazz, rock, pop, fiddle, international artists and local artists as well.”

After pursuing international musical careers themselves, Finley and Bennett settled in Campbellford, eager to build a home for music in rural Ontario.

Fast forward to their 25th season and they’ve welcomed more than 1,100 acts to the stage and in 2017 received the Order of Canada for having “contributed to community-building in the region and supporting Canadian music and emerging artists.”

“It has been such a joyful experience,” said Finley.

“I can’t believe how full of life this place is. The people, the wildlife, the donors, the members, the artists, the echoes of them all are just all over this place and it just fills me up.”

For more information on the upcoming season or to purchase tickets you can visit the Westben website.