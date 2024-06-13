CBSA workers get roughly 15% raise over 4 years in tentative deal

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) workers has released the details of its tentative agreement with the federal government that prevented a strike.

The border workers’ wage increase is compounded at 15.73 per cent over four years, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) announced Thursday.

That breaks down to a 3.5 per cent raise that is retroactively effective for 2022, including a 1.25 per cent increase amount for market adjustments, a three per cent raise retroactive for 2023 and a 2.8 per cent increase for market adjustments, a two per cent raise effective June 21, 2024, with 0.25 per cent increase for market adjustments, and a two per cent increase for 2025.

The workers will also get a 12.5 per cent increase in shift and weekend premium pay, from $2.00 an hour to $2.25.

PSAC said the wage raises greatly exceed increases provided to other law enforcement across Canada, including the RCMP, for the years of agreement.

The over 9,000 workers will also get a one-time lump-sum payment of $2,500.

They will be able to access four weeks of vacation after seven years of employment instead of eight, and managers now have to assess remote work requests individually, not by group, and have to provide written responses that allows for a grievance process.

Treasury Board President Anita Anand said Thursday during question period that this week shows “the best deals are reached at the table and the collective bargaining process works.”

“I am pleased to announce in this House that a tentative agreement has been reached that is fair for the Canadian taxpayer and reasonable for public servants,” she said.

The agreement will last until June 2026.

“Our bargaining team worked around the clock to secure the best contract for our members, and this tentative agreement is a testament to their incredible hard work and dedication,” said Sharon DeSousa, PSAC national president, in a statement.

“This is a well-deserved victory for our members at CBSA who safeguard our nation’s borders and ensure the safety and security of all Canadians.”

The agreement was announced Tuesday and came after nine days of negotiation that threatened a strike that could have had economic and travel consequences. A Friday 12:01 a.m. deadline was narrowly avoided when the deadline was extended.

CBSA workers had been without a contract since the last one expired in June 2022.