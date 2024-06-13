Unapproved nicotine pouches recalled in Canada. Which ones?

Send this page to someone via email

Several flavoured nicotine pouches have been recalled across Canada because they were not authorized for sale in the country.

Health Canada issued the recall Wednesday for all lots of eight types of Zyn nicotine pouches.

They were flavoured apple mint, bellini, black cherry, citrus, cool mint, espresso, original and spearmint. The pouches had 1.5 or three milligrams of nicotine in them.

Health Canada said these affected products were sold without market authorization.

It urged consumers to verify if they had the recalled products and consult a health-care provider before stopping its use for any health concerns.

Global News has reached out to Zyn for comment about the recall and is awaiting a response.

There is only one authorized nicotine pouch available in Canada, of the brand Zonnic from Imperial Tobacco, which was approved for sale by Health Canada in October 2023.

But the agency says unauthorized pouches are still being sold in convenience stores and gas stations.

The introduction of nicotine pouches to the Canadian market has raised concerns among health experts and the federal government.

Experts say these products are appealing to children, who face the risk of becoming addicted to nicotine.

Canada’s Health Minister Mark Holland said in March that he was “seeking authority” to restrict such products “so they are solely for the purposes of cessation.”

That same day, Health Canada said in a public advisory that nicotine pouches should only be used by adults aged 18 and above as a method to quit smoking and not recreationally by non-smokers.

— with files from Global News’ Katie Dangerfield and Eric Stober.