Nicotine pouches can be sold to kids in Canada. Experts sound the alarm

The introduction of nicotine pouches to the Canadian market has raised concerns among health experts, who are urging prompt regulation due to the legal availability of these products to children.

On Tuesday, a group of Canadian health organizations, including the Canadian Cancer Society, urged the federal government to restrict the availability of nicotine pouches, saying the product contains “a highly addictive drug.”

“This is the first time in more than 100 years in Canada that it is legal to sell to children, nicotine products from a tobacco company,” Rob Cunningham, senior policy analyst at the Canadian Cancer Society, said during a media conference. “What happened is incomprehensible, but it has happened and how it needs to be fixed.”

On Oct. 12, Health Canada approved the sale of flavoured nicotine pouches from Imperial Tobacco, called Zonnic. According to the press release from the company, the product is a pouch that can help adult smokers quit by delivering nicotine to the body.

However, health experts like Cunningham argue that without regulations similar to those governing cigarette smoking, children face the risk of becoming addicted to these products.

“These nicotine pouches are clearly appealing to youth,” Cunningham added. “With attractive flavours such as Tropic Breeze, Chill Mint and Berry Frost, and with colourful, small packages that might well hold candy, of course, youth will want to buy them. The devastating result is that youth will become trapped into nicotine addiction.”

Because of this potential harm, a group of health organizations — Action on Smoking and Health, the Canadian Cancer Society, the Canadian Lung Association, the Heart & Stroke Foundation and Physicians for a Smoke-Free Canada, are asking Health Canada to create tighter rules.

At the media conference Tuesday, the experts urged the federal government to reclassify the nicotine pouches as a prescription product (meaning they will be sold only in pharmacies) or to suspend the sale of them until “the regulatory gap is closed.”

“Nicotine is a highly addictive drug, one that can lead to a lifetime of addiction. Worldwide countries are scrambling to address this new product, some are banning its recreational use and others are strictly regulating,” Terry Dean, president and CEO of the Canadian Lung Association, said during the media release.

“Requiring nicotine pouches to be sold by prescription only could be done quickly and easily. The need for immediate action is all the more necessary given that other companies are already seeking approval to sell nicotine pouches, which would make the problem even worse.”

In April, the Netherlands announced it was banning the sale of all types of nicotine pouches. And as of October, nicotine pouches are no longer allowed to be sold in Belgium.

While some countries have banned the use of the product, others like Denmark and Kenya are regulating the use of nicotine pouches under their existing tobacco laws.

If Canada does not take action, Cunningham said it will “become a significant problem” unless tighter laws are put in place.