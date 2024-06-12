Wolfe Island, Ont. residents prepare for continued frustration over ferry dock delays

Wolfe Island residents are bracing for another summer of frustration as they await the much-anticipated “Wolfe Islander 4” ferry to enter regular service. The timeline for its commencement remains uncertain as crews work on opening new ferry terminals on the island and mainland.

Local sentiment is growing increasingly resentful. Mayor of Frontenac Islands, Judy Greenwood Speers, expressed her frustration bluntly, urging the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) to expedite the process. “The MTO has to get their act together,” she stated.

“The reality is we need to get using the Marysville dock. I don’t care if they have to put a steel plate over top of whatever is exposed, but get that boat out of the road and let that boat come in,” she asserted.

The MTO continues to work towards opening the new docks but has not provided a timeline for their completion. Global News reached out to the MTO for an update on Wednesday but did not receive a response before the publishing deadline.

Story continues below advertisement

1:47 Kingston branch of Dress for Success celebrates ten year anniversary

The delays in the opening of the new ferry docks have long been a source of frustration for island residents or people who frequently come here. Not to mention the constant shuffling between the Wolfe Islanders 3 and 4, which often renders the usual schedule pointless.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“We never know whether we’re going on the old ferry or the new ferry,” Wolfe Island resident, Larry Meikle said. “Today it’s the new ferry, and it’s not running on schedule. So yeah, it’s been very frustrating these past couple of years.”

Ken Hammond, who works on Wolfe Island, expressed empathy for the residents: “I feel bad for the people living over here because, number one, it’s down here at the old so-called winter dock, and it’s not ideal if you’re living in Marysville to put your car in the lineup.”

For Mayor Greenwood Speers, this issue is all too familiar. “This is four years that we’ve been dealing with this. It’s beyond the pale. And there has to be accountability,” she stated.

Story continues below advertisement

Currently, Marysville residents must drive over three kilometres from the village to board the ferry at Dawson Point. A shuttle bus operates from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily for those without cars. However, with tourist season approaching and several major events planned throughout the summer, these arrangements may not be sufficient to handle the expected influx of traffic to and from Kingston.