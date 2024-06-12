A Canadian has died in India, officials providing consular assistance

Send this page to someone via email

A Canadian has died in India and officials are providing consular assistance, Global Affairs Canada said on Wednesday.

News of the death was first reported by CTV News on Wednesday.

In a statement to Global News confirming the report, GAC spokesperson Charlotte MacLeod said: “Global Affairs Canada is aware of the death of a Canadian in India.”

“Canadian officials are engaging with local authorities, and providing consular assistance,” she said.

It’s unclear what the cause of the death was and where it happened.

GAC did not provide any further details “due to privacy considerations.”