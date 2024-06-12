Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

$50K of tools, equipment stolen from mill: Midway RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 12, 2024 2:23 pm
1 min read
Surveillance footage of the vehicle, a white Ford F-350, suspected in the theft of tools and equipment at a business in the Southern Interior. View image in full screen
Surveillance footage of the vehicle, a white Ford F-350, suspected in the theft of tools and equipment at a business in the Southern Interior. Midway RCMP
Thieves stole an estimated $50,000 in tools and equipment from a mill this week, and now police in B.C.’s Southern Interior are trying to identify the suspects.

Midway RCMP say the break-in at Vaagen Fiber Canada mill happened early Tuesday.

The mill specializes in processing small logs into dimensional lumber.

Trending Now

According to police, three men who drove a Ford F-350 pickup truck to the crime scene broke into several areas of the mill and stole a large quantity of tools and industrial equipment.

RCMP released surveillance footage of the vehicle, a white long-box with B.C. licence plate SV7 254.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Midway RCMP detachment at 250-449-2244 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

