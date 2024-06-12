$50K of tools, equipment stolen from mill: Midway RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Thieves stole an estimated $50,000 in tools and equipment from a mill this week, and now police in B.C.’s Southern Interior are trying to identify the suspects.

Midway RCMP say the break-in at Vaagen Fiber Canada mill happened early Tuesday.

The mill specializes in processing small logs into dimensional lumber.

According to police, three men who drove a Ford F-350 pickup truck to the crime scene broke into several areas of the mill and stole a large quantity of tools and industrial equipment.

RCMP released surveillance footage of the vehicle, a white long-box with B.C. licence plate SV7 254.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Midway RCMP detachment at 250-449-2244 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.