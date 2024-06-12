Menu

Education

TDSB experiences cyber incident after unauthorized access into system

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 12, 2024 1:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadian agencies ill-equipped to tackle growing cybercrime threat, auditor general finds'
Canadian agencies ill-equipped to tackle growing cybercrime threat, auditor general finds
RELATED: Canadian agencies ill-equipped to tackle growing cybercrime threat, auditor general finds – Jun 4, 2024
The Toronto District School Board says it experienced a cyber incident from an unauthorized party but it’s unknown if personal information was obtained.

“TDSB recently became aware that an unauthorized third party gained access to TDSB’s technology testing environment, which is a separate environment used by TDSB IT Services to test programs before they are run live on TDSB systems,” the board said in a letter to parents obtained by Global News.

The board said once it became aware of the ransomware attack, its cybersecurity team activated its response plan to try to secure and preserve data while safeguarding critical systems.

It is unclear if any personal information was obtained during the incident, TDSB said.

Toronto Police was notified of the cyber incident and the TDSB is working with third-party experts to assess the situation, the board said. The Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario was also notified “out of an abundance of caution.”

“If it is determined that any personal information has been impacted, we will provide notice to all affected individuals,” the TDSB said.

