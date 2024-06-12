Menu

Crime

Homicide unit investigates death at home in Cannington: Durham police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 12, 2024 12:15 pm
1 min read
The Durham Regional Police's homicide unit are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home in Cannington, Ont., on June 9, 2024. View image in full screen
The Durham Regional Police's homicide unit are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home in Cannington, Ont., on June 9, 2024. The Canadian Press file
Durham police’s homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead inside a home in Cannington, Ont., in Brock Township, over the weekend.

The community is about 30 kilometres west of Lindsay.

Durham Regional Police Police Service officers on Sunday responded after a man was found dead inside a home in the area of St. John and Shedden streets.

On Wednesday morning, police stated the cause of death is unknown and that the homicide unit is investigating.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The victim has been identified as Collin Robinson, 34.

In a message on Facebook, Robinson’s mother Corri Robinson said her son was “taken from us quite abruptly.”

“Many of our lives will never be the same. He was a very, very loving and incredibly caring person,” she said. “My son will be missed and forever remembered. Please go forward with kindness in your hearts in such an ugly world.

“We have no more information at this time and thank you for continuing to respect our privacy. We will give more information when we have it including end of life ceremony. The shock of all this is too much to bear.”

Police ask anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5418 or submit anonymous tips to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.

