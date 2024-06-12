Menu

Traffic

Winnipeg crews filled 135K potholes by end of May, mayor says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 12, 2024 12:06 pm
1 min read
It's a banner year for annoying potholes on Winnipeg roads, the city's mayor says. View image in full screen
It's a banner year for annoying potholes on Winnipeg roads, the city's mayor says. Randall Paull / Global News
Although they plague drivers every year, Winnipeg’s mayor says the city might be looking at a record number of potholes in 2024.

Mayor Scott Gillingham told 680 CJOB’s The Start that city crews are actively patching up Winnipeg’s roads, but they were very busy last month with an unprecedented number of potholes.

“By the end of May, we had filled close to 135,000 potholes in Winnipeg, and our crews are still going,” Gillingham said.

“I’ll take the opportunity … to remind motorists: please be patient. Those construction zones are work zones. Those are places where people are doing their jobs, so for the safety of the workers, please be careful.”

Click to play video: 'Data shows 2024 could be a record-breaking year in Manitoba for potholes'
Data shows 2024 could be a record-breaking year in Manitoba for potholes

Along with pothole repairs comes another annoyance for many commuters: construction season is in full swing.

Gillingham said he understands the frustration, but it’s a necessary evil, and city departments do their best to co-ordinate projects and inform impacted business owners.

“Sometimes we do have road projects that are close to one another, and sometimes we have projects that carry over from year to year.

“It would feel, or seem like, for drivers, ‘Didn’t we just do this section of road last year?’ In fact, sometimes work doesn’t get completed, so we have to carry it on for a second year, or it’s a different part of the construction project that is started in another year.”

The mayor said the city’s construction budget is $140 million this year, but that number should grow to $160 million next year.

Click to play video: 'City of Winnipeg kicks off annual road construction season'
City of Winnipeg kicks off annual road construction season
