Traffic

Major delays expected after vehicle crash closes Highway 99 in Delta

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 12, 2024 11:58 am
1 min read
An early Wednesday morning crash has shut down northbound lanes on Highway 99 in Delta. Police said the lanes will be closed for several hours just before the George Massey Tunnel.
Emergency crews are at the scene of a significant crash in Delta, B.C., on Highway 99.

The crash happened early Wednesday morning between Exit 28 and the George Massey Tunnel, in the northbound lanes of the highway.

According to DriveBC, all northbound lanes are blocked but one counter-flow lane is open.

Drivers are being cautioned to expect major delays.

It is unknown at this point the extent of injuries but an ambulance was seen at the crash site.

Delta police said Highway 99 northbound before the tunnel will remain closed for several hours.

Details are extremely limited at this time.

— More to come …

