Undercover officer to continue testimony at Coutts murder-conspiracy trial

A female undercover officer is set to continue her testimony at a trial for two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder during the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.

Anthony Olienick and Chris Carbert are on trial charged with conspiring to murder police officers at the blockade.

The blockade was held to protest COVID-19 rules and paralyzed traffic at the Canada-U.S. border in southern Alberta for two weeks in early 2022.

The woman has testified she and a number of colleagues were able to infiltrate the blockade for a week in February posing as supporters.

She says Olienick confided in her he had sold his home and vehicles to be part of what he called the “revolution.”

She says he told her they had stockpiled hundreds of guns and that if Mounties tried to take action against them, force would be met with greater force.

Olienick and Carbert were arrested after Mounties found a cache of guns, body armour and ammunition in trailers in the area.

They are also charged with mischief and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Olienick faces a further charge of being in possession of a pipe bomb.