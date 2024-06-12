Menu

Canada

Death in west London, Ont. no longer deemed suspicious

By Benjamin Harrietha 980 CFPL
Posted June 12, 2024 10:35 am
1 min read
The side of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
Police in London, Ont., are no longer deeming as suspicious the death of a man found at Commissioners Road West and Reynolds Road on Tuesday. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News
London police say a death reported Tuesday morning in the city’s west end is no longer considered suspicious.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Commissioners Road West and Reynolds Road around 5:30 a.m.  Tuesday after receiving reports of an unresponsive man.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The man was found and taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The death was originally deemed suspicious by investigators, who continue to work with the Regional Coroner’s Office in relation to the investigation.

