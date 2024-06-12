Death in west London, Ont. no longer deemed suspicious

Send this page to someone via email

London police say a death reported Tuesday morning in the city’s west end is no longer considered suspicious.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Commissioners Road West and Reynolds Road around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of an unresponsive man.

The man was found and taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The death was originally deemed suspicious by investigators, who continue to work with the Regional Coroner’s Office in relation to the investigation.