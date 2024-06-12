Maier recognized by CFL for Week 1 performance

See more sharing options

Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier and Toronto Argonauts defensive lineman Jared Brinkman earned the offensive and defensive CFL honour roll nods Tuesday.

Maier was 21-of-26 passing for 252 yards and two touchdowns in Calgary’s season-opening 32-24 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night. He earned a 94.0 grade.

View image in full screen Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier (12) lobs the ball forward during first half CFL football action against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Calgary, Friday, June 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The league’s weekly honour roll highlights players in nine positions based on data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, a sports analytics company.

Brinkman earned the defensive nod after registering three tackles, a forced fumble and two sacks in Toronto’s 35-27 home win over the B.C. Lions on Sunday night. He claimed a grade of 92.5.

Hamilton’s offensive line took top billing with an overall grade of 71.0 against Calgary. Its top three performers were guard Brandon Revenberg (76.6), centre David Beard (69.8) and guard Coulter Woodmansey (65.7).

The other top offensive performers were Hamilton running back James Butler (81.2) and Montreal receiver Tyler Snead (79.8).

Also honoured on defence were: Toronto linebacker Wynton McManis (80.0) and Saskatchewan defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr. (76.2).

The top-graded special-teams players were Saskatchewan returner Mario Alford (79.8), Calgary kicker Rene Paredes (83.9) and Stampeders special-teamer Kelon Thomas (88.1).