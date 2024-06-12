Menu

Sports

Maier recognized by CFL for Week 1 performance

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 12, 2024 9:55 am
1 min read
QB Jake Maier focused on bounce back year with Calgary Stampeders
WATCH ABOVE: (From May 2024) The Stampeders' quarterback position is Jake Maier’s to lose. Entering the final year of his contract, there seems to be more pressure for him to succeed. But as Moses Woldu reports, Maier enters 2024 with a new perspective. – May 15, 2024
Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier and Toronto Argonauts defensive lineman Jared Brinkman earned the offensive and defensive CFL honour roll nods Tuesday.

Maier was 21-of-26 passing for 252 yards and two touchdowns in Calgary’s season-opening 32-24 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night. He earned a 94.0 grade.

Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier (12) lobs the ball forward during first half CFL football action against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Calgary, Friday, June 7, 2024. View image in full screen
Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier (12) lobs the ball forward during first half CFL football action against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Calgary, Friday, June 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The league’s weekly honour roll highlights players in nine positions based on data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, a sports analytics company.

Brinkman earned the defensive nod after registering three tackles, a forced fumble and two sacks in Toronto’s 35-27 home win over the B.C. Lions on Sunday night. He claimed a grade of 92.5.

Hamilton’s offensive line took top billing with an overall grade of 71.0 against Calgary. Its top three performers were guard Brandon Revenberg (76.6), centre David Beard (69.8) and guard Coulter Woodmansey (65.7).

Trending Now

The other top offensive performers were Hamilton running back James Butler (81.2) and Montreal receiver Tyler Snead (79.8).

Also honoured on defence were: Toronto linebacker Wynton McManis (80.0) and Saskatchewan defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr. (76.2).

The top-graded special-teams players were Saskatchewan returner Mario Alford (79.8), Calgary kicker Rene Paredes (83.9) and Stampeders special-teamer Kelon Thomas (88.1).

© 2024 The Canadian Press

