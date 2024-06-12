Menu

Crime

$10K in damage after water left running in apartment unit: Guelph police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted June 12, 2024 10:07 am
1 min read
Guelph police say water was left running in an apartment, causing more than $10,000 in damage. A man was charged with mischief over $5,000. View image in full screen
Guelph police say water was left running in an apartment, causing more than $10,000 in damage. A man was charged with mischief over $5,000. Guelph Police Service
Guelph police say a man arrested for damaging his apartment unit last week is facing more charges after another incident.

Police said they were called to the apartment on Tuesday morning after water was left running in the kitchen and bathroom.

The running water caused a leak and significant damage to the shared laundry room below the man’s unit. The damage is estimated to be over $10,000.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The new damage report comes on top of an incident from last week.

Officers were called to the north end apartment building on June 4, after a contractor noticed significant damage throughout the location and contacted the owner.

The damage was estimated to be over $30,000 and a 24-year-old from Guelph was charged with mischief over $5,000, then released with an upcoming court date.

Story continues below advertisement

In regard to the new damage, the man faces a second charge of mischief over $5,000 and breaching probation.

He was held in custody and had a bail hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

