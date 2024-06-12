Menu

Share

Crime

Teen suspect chased down after 4 stolen vehicles spotted in 1 day: N.S. police

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted June 12, 2024 10:56 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadian government unveils new plan to tackle auto theft'
Canadian government unveils new plan to tackle auto theft
RELATED - The Canadian government has a new action plan to combat auto theft in the country. The project brings together all levels of government, law enforcement and auto manufacturers. Matilda Cerone has more – May 20, 2024
A 17-year-old youth and a 21-year-old woman are in custody after four stolen vehicles were recovered following multiple police searches along Nova Scotia highways.

In a release, Nova Scotia RCMP said police in the Annapolis County area were first notified on Friday that a youth was spotted driving a GMC Sierra reported stolen from New Brunswick earlier in the week.

During a patrol, police were said to have witnessed the stolen truck and a silver car leaving a residence on Highway 10 in New Germany.

“The officers attempted to stop both vehicles, but both fled at a high rate of speed,” police said in a statement, adding that the car was later found abandoned.

“Nearby witnesses reported seeing a man and a woman running from the vehicle. RCMP Police Dog Services attended and a 21-year-old woman from Halifax was arrested. The other suspect was not located.”

Police identified the silver vehicle as a Volkswagen Jetta recently stolen from Chester.

Moments later, the stolen Sierra was found abandoned and confirmed to be the stolen truck from New Brunswick.

“Later that same day, Annapolis District RCMP received another report of a stolen Chevy Silverado from Pleasant St. in Middleton,” police added.

“Lunenburg County RCMP located the Silverado in Cookville and followed it to Hwy. 103, where officers attempted to stop it near Exit 9. The truck sped away and out of concern for public safety, officers did not pursue.”

Shortly after, the latest stolen vehicle was discovered. Witnesses told officers that a lone driver had run away.

As the search continued, RCMP in Lunenburg received a tip that a Ford Econoline van had been stolen.

“The description of the suspect matched the driver of the Silverado,” police said.

Police were able to locate the stolen van and followed the vehicle to the 2500 block of Nova Scotia’s Highway 10. As officers approached, police said a 17-year-old youth then ran to a nearby treeline and surrendered once officers had caught up with the suspect.

The 17-year-old youth, from the Annapolis County township of Wilmot, was remanded into custody and faces several charges including two counts of motor vehicle theft, flight from a peace officer, and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

In addition, the youth faces three counts of possession of property obtained by crime and eight counts of failing to comply with a release order — and will appear in Annapolis Royal provincial court on June 24 at 9:30 a.m.

The 21-year-old woman, from Halifax, was released on conditions and is due to appear in provincial court on Aug. 12 to face several charges.

“The investigation is continuing and additional charges and arrests are expected,” police said.

