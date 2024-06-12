Menu

Fire

Crews battle fire inside Maple Ridge high school

By Jacob New Global News
Posted June 12, 2024 4:05 am
1 min read
A fire truck sits outside Garibaldi Secondary School in Maple Ridge, B.C. View image in full screen
A fire truck sits outside Garibaldi Secondary School in Maple Ridge, B.C. Global News
Maple Ridge firefighters have contained a fire inside Garibaldi Secondary School, which broke out on Tuesday night.

The department’s fire chief tells Global News that crews were called out to the high school around 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming out of the building.

Additional crews were brought in, as firefighters made their way inside and discovered a fire in a kitchen area of the school.

By 11 p.m., the blaze was knocked down and clean-up efforts were underway.

While there is no damage visible from the exterior of the building, Dave Samson says smoke and water damage has affected a kitchen, cafeteria and some classrooms in the adjoining area.

On social media, School District 42 – Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows confirmed the fire department responded to a fire at the secondary school.

The district added classes would be cancelled on Wednesday while the damage is assessed.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

