Crews battle fire inside Maple Ridge high school

Maple Ridge firefighters have contained a fire inside Garibaldi Secondary School, which broke out on Tuesday night.
The department’s fire chief tells Global News that crews were called out to the high school around 9 p.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming out of the building.
Additional crews were brought in, as firefighters made their way inside and discovered a fire in a kitchen area of the school.
By 11 p.m., the blaze was knocked down and clean-up efforts were underway.
While there is no damage visible from the exterior of the building, Dave Samson says smoke and water damage has affected a kitchen, cafeteria and some classrooms in the adjoining area.
On social media, School District 42 – Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows confirmed the fire department responded to a fire at the secondary school.
The district added classes would be cancelled on Wednesday while the damage is assessed.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
