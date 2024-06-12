Crews battle fire inside Maple Ridge high school

Send this page to someone via email

Maple Ridge firefighters have contained a fire inside Garibaldi Secondary School, which broke out on Tuesday night.

The department’s fire chief tells Global News that crews were called out to the high school around 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming out of the building.

Additional crews were brought in, as firefighters made their way inside and discovered a fire in a kitchen area of the school.

By 11 p.m., the blaze was knocked down and clean-up efforts were underway.

Hazel Trembath school fire was human-caused

While there is no damage visible from the exterior of the building, Dave Samson says smoke and water damage has affected a kitchen, cafeteria and some classrooms in the adjoining area.

On social media, School District 42 – Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows confirmed the fire department responded to a fire at the secondary school.

The district added classes would be cancelled on Wednesday while the damage is assessed.

The Maple Ridge Fire Department responded this evening to a fire at Garibaldi Secondary. Although we have been advised that the fire has been contained, the school will be closed tomorrow, June 12, 2024, as we assess the damage and ensure the safety of the premises. We will… — School District No. 42 (@sd42news) June 12, 2024

The cause of the fire is not yet known.