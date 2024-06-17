Calgary Police Service launches hearing into 2022 arrest

An internal hearing is underway at the Calgary Police Service headquarters investigating whether a staff sergeant on duty appropriately reported an assault caught on surveillance camera. There are questions surrounding whether he notified the right people at the time of the incident.

The hearing is connected to a March 2022 arrest when a 25-year-old man was arrested on outstanding warrants and taken to the arrest processing centre. A struggle ensued and force was used by an officer, according to police.

An ASIRT investigation launched two days after the incident in March 2024 found there was enough evidence to believe an offence had been committed. The Alberta Crown Prosecution Service then charged 10-year CPS member Const. David Wilhelm with assault.

The CPS hearing is an internal review to determine if the correct protocol was followed. In a statement Global News, CPS says, in part, “Professional Conduct Hearings are held for a variety of professional misconduct matters for sworn police officers as defined under the Police Act and the Police Service Regulation of Alberta… Penalties range from reprimands, forfeiture of overtime pay, suspensions, demotions, and termination.”

The statement adds the service strives “for modernization in this area to bring police accountability more in line with current expectations, both for our employees and the public.”

Community advocates, however, say more needs to be done to improve trust in the police.

“It’s really a need from all these different orders of government, but as well as the law society… to see themselves as part of making this more fair so the colour of your skin doesn’t determine if you seek justice, or get justice,” says Michelle Robinson, an Indigenous activist.

“From my point of view, every single cop has to start working on their gender bias and their anti-Indigenous bias until we start seeing meaningful change.”