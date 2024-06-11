Regina’s Globe Theatre announces return with four new shows

Send this page to someone via email

After four and a half years of construction, one of Regina’s most historic theatres will once again open its doors to the public.

The theatre is one of the only fixed theatre-in-the-round-style theatres in North America.

“We are so excited to open up and really take our place again in downtown Regina and really show off how the arts is just such a part of how we live our lives and how we share and communicate with each other,” Globe Theatre artistic director Jennifer Brewin said.

Regina’s Globe Theatre is celebrating the return of its theatre to the round stage on Scarth Street with brand-new shows.

The first show to welcome audiences back will be Peter Pan with shows from Nov. 27 to Dec. 22, 2024.

“This classic story, with a new script reimagined by the incredible Canadian team at Bad Hats Theatre, invites you on an adventure to Neverland with Wendy, Peter, Tinkerbell, Captain Hook, Mr. Smee and all the beloved characters you know (or believe you know!),” the Globe Theatre outlined.

In February 2025, part of Canada’s history will be told with Women of the Fur Trade.

“Mixing historical fact and contemporary fiction, Women of the Fur Trade is equal parts exploration and celebration of the brewing rebellion on the ‘reddish river’ and the ‘hot-nerd’ that led it, Louis Riel, as told by the women who lived it.”

Next March, Robert Darling’s Steel Magnolias will hit the stage.

“This classic story, inspired by life of the playwright’s sister, invites us into a world of big hair and big personalities as we explore that bind us together through the lives of six Louisiana women and their local hair salon.”

Finally, the 2024-25 season will close out with Bring It On: The Musical.

“Celebrating teamwork, ambition, and drive this razor sharp comedy is the perfect way to round out our first season back in our new (old) home.”

Brewin said she feels incredibly excited to have audiences back in the theatre after such a long wait.

“It was such hard work getting us here,” she explained. “It’s exciting and incredibly moving because I feel like there are so few opportunities to celebrate what we are good at in this world. I feel like this building and this renovation is such an emblem of what we are good at.

Bats, lack of space and aging infrastructure are just a few of the issues that sparked the historic downtown stage to be closed.

Audiences can expect bigger aisles, bigger seats and cupholders.

But that’s just near your seat. The stage production is also getting a huge lift. A new catwalk will be built above the stage, which will allow for new and innovative lighting techniques.

The project faced multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, rising construction costs, and unforeseen structural challenges in the 117-year-old heritage building.

After an original estimate of $29 million in 2019, the project’s final bill is close to $45 million.

Season subscriptions are on sale now at the Globe Theatre box office (306-525-6400) and globetheatrelive.com.