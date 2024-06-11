Brockville jail to more than double capacity amid provincial jails overhaul

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is taking significant steps to address overcrowding in its provincial jails. The new Brockville Correctional Complex is set to more than double its capacity with the addition of 184 new beds.

This expansion will be supported by hiring up to 200 additional correctional staff, including nurses, correctional officers and support staff.

In addition to the Brockville expansion, the government’s plan includes building two new jails in eastern Ontario: the Eastern Ontario Correctional Complex in Kemptville and the Brockville Correctional Complex.

MPP Steve Clark called the announcement good news for Brockville.

“The new Brockville Correctional Complex and St. Lawrence Valley expansion will provide new jobs for people in our community and will also help keep our neighbourhoods safe by putting dangerous offenders where they belong: in jail,” Clark said in a statement to Global News. “This is an important project for our government as we work to keep our communities safe.”

The St. Lawrence Valley Correctional and Treatment Centre will also be expanded to include a women’s treatment unit, and the Quinte Detention Centre will see expansions to enhance inmate programming and increase female capacity.

These initiatives are part of the government’s $500-million investment to modernize adult correctional services through infrastructure upgrades and the hiring of new staff.