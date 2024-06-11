Police arrest man at gunpoint in downtown Port Hope, Ont.

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police made a gunpoint arrest following an incident in downtown Port Hope, Ont., on Monday.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, officers were called to a restaurant for a man reportedly brandishing a knife.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police say the suspect had left the restaurant before officers arrived.

He was located a short distance away. Police say officers drew their guns and arrested the man at gunpoint.

A 37-year-old man from Ajax, Ont., was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Aug. 14.