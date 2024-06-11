Menu

Crime

Police arrest man at gunpoint in downtown Port Hope, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 11, 2024 3:35 pm
1 min read
The Port Hope Police Service sign outside the station. View image in full screen
Police in Port Hope arrested a man at gunpoint following an incident at a restaurant on June 10, 2024. Port Hope Police Service
Police made a gunpoint arrest following an incident in downtown Port Hope, Ont., on Monday.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, officers were called to a restaurant for a man reportedly brandishing a knife.

Police say the suspect had left the restaurant before officers arrived.

He was located a short distance away. Police say officers drew their guns and arrested the man at gunpoint.

A 37-year-old man from Ajax, Ont., was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Aug. 14.

