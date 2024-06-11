Menu

Crime

Peterborough teen threatened woman, pointed gun later found to be toy: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 11, 2024 10:25 am
1 min read
Peterborough police arrested a teen on weapons and assault charges following an incident at a home on June 10, 2024. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a teen on weapons and assault charges following an incident at a home on June 10, 2024. Peterborough Police Service
A teenager is facing weapons-related charges following an incident at a residence in Peterborough, Ont., on Monday evening.

Peterborough police say around 6 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance at a home. When they arrived, they learned a boy had verbally threatened the woman and also struck her with a phone and pointed a gun at her.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The teen was found in the home and taken into custody. A weapon was found on the property and was determined to be a toy gun, police say.

The 17-year-0ld boy from Peterborough was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday.

The identity of the youth cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

