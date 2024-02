See more sharing options

Winnipeg police say a toy gun was misidentified as a threat on Saturday afternoon downtown.

Police say they found a man who had been carrying and pointing a gun at people but it was later confirmed to be a Nerf gun.

Officers track down the man to the area of Garry Street and Graham Ave, where they briefly took him into custody.

Police say the man was given “appropriate advice” and cautioned before he was released.