Over 5-hour standoff with police in Port Hope ends safely

A standoff that lasted more than five hours ended peacefully in Port Hope, Ont., on Monday evening.

The Port Hope Police Service says around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man who had barricaded himself inside a residence on Jiggins Crescent.

It was reported the man possibly had a weapon, police said.

Police say the standoff lasted until around 7 p.m. when a 42-year-old man from Port Hope was safely taken into custody.

Police say during the standoff, they received help from the Durham Regional Police Service’s tactical team, negotiators and a trained paramedic.

No other details were provided on the incident.