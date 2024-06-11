Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Over 5-hour standoff with police in Port Hope ends safely

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 11, 2024 2:04 pm
1 min read
Port Hope police say a standoff with a man inside a home on June 10 ended peacefully.
Port Hope police say a standoff with a man inside a home on June 10 ended peacefully. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A standoff that lasted more than five hours ended peacefully in Port Hope, Ont., on Monday evening.

The Port Hope Police Service says around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man who had barricaded himself inside a residence on Jiggins Crescent.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

It was reported the man possibly had a weapon, police said.

Police say the standoff lasted until around 7 p.m. when a 42-year-old man from Port Hope was safely taken into custody.

Trending Now

Police say during the standoff, they received help from the Durham Regional Police Service’s tactical team, negotiators and a trained paramedic.

No other details were provided on the incident.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices