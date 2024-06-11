Over 5-hour standoff with police in Port Hope ends safely

A standoff that lasted more than five hours ended peacefully in Port Hope, Ont., on Monday evening.
The Port Hope Police Service says around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man who had barricaded himself inside a residence on Jiggins Crescent.
It was reported the man possibly had a weapon, police said.
Police say the standoff lasted until around 7 p.m. when a 42-year-old man from Port Hope was safely taken into custody.
Police say during the standoff, they received help from the Durham Regional Police Service’s tactical team, negotiators and a trained paramedic.
No other details were provided on the incident.
- World juniors sex assault case: Trial date could be determined in August
- Socialite sentenced 15 years to life for fatal hit-and-run of 2 boys in California
- 11-year-old ‘Kia Boy’ arrested for alleged month-long crime spree
- Canadian businessman Frank Stronach charged in Peel police sexual assault investigation
Comments