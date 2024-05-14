Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police make gunpoint arrest of 2 suspects in home assault

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 14, 2024 12:16 pm
1 min read
Peterborough Police Service badge View image in full screen
Police in Peterborough, Ont., made a gun-point arrest of two suspects following a reported assault at a home on May 10, 2024. Global News Peterborough file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Peterborough, Ont., made a gunnpoint arrest of two suspects following an alleged assault at a home late last week.

The Peterborough Police Service says around 8 p.m. on Friday, May 10, officers responded to a reported disturbance at a home in the area of Wolfe and Stewart Streets.

Officers learned two men had arrived and assaulted an individual. It’s alleged they pushed and pushed the male victim, threatened him with an iron rod and also pointed a firearm before driving away.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A short time later officers located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Spillsbury Drive and Forster Aveneue. Police say that based on information about the firearm, officers conducted a gun-point arrest.

One Peterborough man, age 22, was charged with assault, pointing a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police say he was held in custody and appeared in WASH (weekend and statutory holiday) court on May 11.

Another Peterborough man, also age 22, was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on June 4.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices