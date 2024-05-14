Peterborough police make gunpoint arrest of 2 suspects in home assault

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough, Ont., made a gunnpoint arrest of two suspects following an alleged assault at a home late last week.

The Peterborough Police Service says around 8 p.m. on Friday, May 10, officers responded to a reported disturbance at a home in the area of Wolfe and Stewart Streets.

Officers learned two men had arrived and assaulted an individual. It’s alleged they pushed and pushed the male victim, threatened him with an iron rod and also pointed a firearm before driving away.

A short time later officers located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Spillsbury Drive and Forster Aveneue. Police say that based on information about the firearm, officers conducted a gun-point arrest.

One Peterborough man, age 22, was charged with assault, pointing a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Police say he was held in custody and appeared in WASH (weekend and statutory holiday) court on May 11.

Another Peterborough man, also age 22, was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on June 4.