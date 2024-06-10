Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Capital gains changes set to be introduced Monday. Here’s what to expect

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted June 10, 2024 9:35 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Contentious capital gains tax change to face vote at House of Commons Monday'
Contentious capital gains tax change to face vote at House of Commons Monday
The federal government is ready to proceed with a controversial tax hike announced in the April budget. It applies to capital gains above $250,000 — capital gains are the profit made on the sale of stocks, investment properties or a business. Some professionals like doctors and lawyers are against the hikes, citing retirement planning concerns. But as David Akin reports, the Liberals may be more concerned about scoring political points over the opposition.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Liberal government is set to introduce proposed changes to capital gains taxes in Canada.

Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland announced on Sunday that the long-awaited changes, which were originally part of the 2024 federal budget, would be coming Monday.

The proposal, which has spurred a wave of controversy since the announcement, has been pitched by the Liberals as a measure to improve “tax fairness,” generating an estimated $19 billion in revenue over five years for the federal government.

“Tomorrow we will introduce changes that will result in a small number of well-off Canadians paying a little more in tax when they sell a successful investment,” Freeland told reporters Sunday.

Click to play video: 'Capital gains tax changes to be introduced Monday: Freeland'
Capital gains tax changes to be introduced Monday: Freeland

Capital gains are the proceeds from the sale of an asset like a stock or an investment property. Currently, all capital gains come with an inclusion rate of 50 per cent, meaning half of the profits from the sale are added to taxable income in that year.

Story continues below advertisement

Under the Liberals’ proposed changes, that inclusion rate would rise to 67 per cent on any gains made above $250,000 annually for individuals. That two-thirds inclusion rate would apply to all such gains made by corporations.

Financial news and insights delivered to your email every Saturday.

Canadians’ principal residences would remain exempt from capital gains taxes.

The Liberals have claimed that the measure will affect only a slim minority of Canadians, estimated at 40,000 people per year.

But some business leaders and other critics have said the move will have consequences beyond a few individual Canadians’ tax bills.

Click to play video: '‘It’s absolutely right’: Freeland addresses capital gains tax adjustment concerns'
‘It’s absolutely right’: Freeland addresses capital gains tax adjustment concerns
Trending Now

Doctors, lawyers and other professionals have objected to the capital gains tax change since it was announced, saying their ability to retire and take time off is contingent on profits made from their practices.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian Medical Association said in a statement Sunday that it is “deeply disappointed” in Freeland’s announcement that the federal government plans to proceed with the tax change. It warned the change will “add undue pressure and financial strain on physicians, undermining the stability of our health-care system.”

Though the Conservative Party has not indicated how it will be voting on the proposal, leader Pierre Poilievre has been vocal about his objection to the capital gains tax change and proposed 2024 budget.

When asked in April if she was separating the capital gains bill to force the Conservatives to vote directly on the item, Freeland said, “no.”

The capital gains tax changes are set to take effect on June 25, whether or not the measures are passed into law by that date.

— with files from Global News’ Naomi Barghiel

More on Politics
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices