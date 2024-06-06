Menu

Crime

Toronto man injured in shooting outside Etobicoke school dies in hospital 

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted June 6, 2024 9:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Toronto mass shooting victim speaks out'
Toronto mass shooting victim speaks out
WATCH - Toronto mass shooting victim speaks out
A 46-year-old man who was injured in a shooting outside a school in Toronto on Sunday has died, police say.

Seymour Gibbs died in hospital Wednesday, becoming the second homicide victim in a case that saw five people shot in the parking lot of North Albion Collegiate Institute in Etobicoke on June 2.

Delroy George Parkes, 61, was also killed.

Police said the victims were gathered there after playing soccer earlier in the day, “really just socializing, enjoying the fresh air,” when two suspects pulled up in a dark pickup truck, got out, and began firing.

Click to play video: 'Family of Toronto shooting victim speaks out'
Family of Toronto shooting victim speaks out

Emergency crews were called to the scene at around 10:53 p.m. When they arrived, they found five people injured with gunshot wounds.

Story continues below advertisement

All five victims were taken to hospital, with Delroy dying in hospital, police said. Three of the victims had non-life-threatening injuries police added.

Police said on Wednesday they were aware of a second victim dying in hospital, and an autopsy was being conducted to determine the cause of death. Gibbs is now the city’s 35th homicide victim of 2024.

A possible motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Supt. Ron Taverner said there were also two other shootings that happened in Toronto’s west end over the weekend, both of which are believed to have been random, but investigators wouldn’t say if they believed the mass shooting was also a random act of violence.

Two suspects are outstanding and police are appealing to the public for any information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

