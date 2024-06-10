Marjorie Taylor Greene compares Trump to Jesus, provoking backlash

Send this page to someone via email

Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene compared former president Donald Trump to Jesus over the weekend, leaving some in America’s political ecosphere scratching their heads over the comparison, baffled as to how she sees Trump, now a convicted felon, as Christ-like.

She was speaking at a rally for Trump in Las Vegas on Sunday, railing against his recent conviction for covering up a 2016 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels to help his electoral chances.

“The Democrats and the fake news media want to constantly talk about, ‘Oh, President Trump is a convicted felon,’” Greene told Trump supporters. “Well, you want to know something? The man that I worship is also a convicted felon, and he was murdered on a Roman cross.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene in Vegas compares Trump to Jesus pic.twitter.com/R8l3fGUO0B — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 9, 2024

Greene, a well-documented conspiracy theorist who often brings her religious beliefs to the microphone, has compared Trump to Jesus before.

Last year, after Trump was arrested, she likened him to not just the Messiah but South African President Nelson Mandela, as well.

“Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history being arrested today. Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison. Jesus was arrested and murdered by the Roman government,” she said at the time, according to The Guardian.

“There have been many people throughout history that have been arrested and persecuted by radical, corrupt governments.… I just can’t believe it’s happening, but I’ll always support him. He’s done nothing wrong.”

On Sunday, critics were incredulous that Greene could draw a line between Trump’s hush-money payments and the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

“Did Jesus pay off a pornstar and cover it up,” asked one person.

Did Jesus pay off a pornstar and cover it up — Jakob (@NestorCaddy) June 9, 2024

“Jesus didn’t cheat on his wife with a Playboy Playmate and Porn Star,” another chimed in, adding a clown emoji.

Jesus didn’t cheat on his wife with a Playboy Playmate and Porn Star. 🤡 — Jules Morgan 🧸 (@glamelegance) June 9, 2024

“She couldn’t be more wrong, unless you think Jesus committed sexual assault, fraud, and dozens of other crimes,” another person wrote, referencing some of the other legal issues Trump has found himself in the crosshairs of in recent memory.

Marjorie Taylor Greene comparing trump to Jesus should have gotten her booed and thrown out. Instead, the cult just cheered. But she couldn't be more wrong, unless you think Jesus committed sexual assault, fraud, and dozens of other crimes. pic.twitter.com/557VttL0ux — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) June 10, 2024

Even Trump himself is not immune to looking inward and seeing Jesus. He’s currently selling an edition of the Bible that he says is the “ONLY” Bible “endorsed by President Trump” and “inspired by America’s most recognized patriotic anthem, God Bless The USA.”

At the end of March, too, in the lead-up to the hush-money trial, Trump embraced the idea he’s like a modern-day Jesus and posted a message to his social media platform, Truth Social, apparently sent to him by a follower.

“It’s ironic that Christ walked through His greatest persecution the very week they are trying to steal your property from you,” the post read, suggesting that Trump’s almost half-a-billion-dollar fine for decades of financial fraud is similar to the crucifixion and resurrection of Christ.

The message pointed to Psalm 109, which has been embraced by right-wing Christians as political dictum.

Trump called the follower’s message “beautiful.”