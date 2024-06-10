Menu

Marjorie Taylor Greene compares Trump to Jesus, provoking backlash

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted June 10, 2024 2:26 pm
3 min read
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, speaks during a campaign event with former US President Donald Trump, not pictured, at Sunset Park in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, on Sunday, June 9, 2024. Trump said he'd scrap taxes on tipped earnings for hospitality workers if he wins the White House, calibrating his message for swing-state voters in Nevada as he fights back from his felony conviction. View image in full screen
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, speaks during a campaign event with former US President Donald Trump, not pictured, at Sunset Park in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, on Sunday, June 9, 2024. Trump said he'd scrap taxes on tipped earnings for hospitality workers if he wins the White House, calibrating his message for swing-state voters in Nevada as he fights back from his felony conviction. Bridget Bennett / Bloomberg via Getty Images
Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene compared former president Donald Trump to Jesus over the weekend, leaving some in America’s political ecosphere scratching their heads over the comparison, baffled as to how she sees Trump, now a convicted felon, as Christ-like.

She was speaking at a rally for Trump in Las Vegas on Sunday, railing against his recent conviction for covering up a 2016 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels to help his electoral chances.

“The Democrats and the fake news media want to constantly talk about, ‘Oh, President Trump is a convicted felon,’” Greene told Trump supporters. “Well, you want to know something? The man that I worship is also a convicted felon, and he was murdered on a Roman cross.”

Greene, a well-documented conspiracy theorist who often brings her religious beliefs to the microphone, has compared Trump to Jesus before.

Last year, after Trump was arrested, she likened him to not just the Messiah but South African President Nelson Mandela, as well.

“Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history being arrested today. Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison. Jesus was arrested and murdered by the Roman government,” she said at the time, according to The Guardian.

“There have been many people throughout history that have been arrested and persecuted by radical, corrupt governments.… I just can’t believe it’s happening, but I’ll always support him. He’s done nothing wrong.”

‘Vote for Trump’: Supporters rally across US in 1st campaign event since hush money trial

On Sunday, critics were incredulous that Greene could draw a line between Trump’s hush-money payments and the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

“Did Jesus pay off a pornstar and cover it up,” asked one person.

“Jesus didn’t cheat on his wife with a Playboy Playmate and Porn Star,” another chimed in, adding a clown emoji.

“She couldn’t be more wrong, unless you think Jesus committed sexual assault, fraud, and dozens of other crimes,” another person wrote, referencing some of the other legal issues Trump has found himself in the crosshairs of in recent memory.

Even Trump himself is not immune to looking inward and seeing Jesus. He’s currently selling an edition of the Bible that he says is the “ONLY” Bible “endorsed by President Trump” and “inspired by America’s most recognized patriotic anthem, God Bless The USA.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

At the end of March, too, in the lead-up to the hush-money trial, Trump embraced the idea he’s like a modern-day Jesus and posted a message to his social media platform, Truth Social, apparently sent to him by a follower.

“It’s ironic that Christ walked through His greatest persecution the very week they are trying to steal your property from you,” the post read, suggesting that Trump’s almost half-a-billion-dollar fine for decades of financial fraud is similar to the crucifixion and resurrection of Christ.

The message pointed to Psalm 109, which has been embraced by right-wing Christians as political dictum.

Trump called the follower’s message “beautiful.”

Trump supporters blast guilty verdict as ‘sadness for America,’ while critics celebrate conviction
