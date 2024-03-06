Marjorie Taylor Greene tells reporter to ‘f— off’ over ‘Jewish space lasers’

Send this page to someone via email

Marjorie Taylor Greene clearly doesn’t like being called out about conspiracy theories.

The firebrand Republican congresswoman has caused quite a stir after cameras captured her exploding at a BBC journalist, telling the reporter to “f–k off” when she was asked if she believes in “Jewish space lasers” — a reference to an antisemitic conspiracy theory Greene once promoted on Facebook.

The exchange between Greene and the BBC’s Emily Maitlis, which went down at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort on Tuesday, started off quite amicably, with the two chatting about Greene making Trump’s shortlist for vice president in the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

“He’s got a long list. I support President Trump in any way — any way he’d asked me,” Greene told Maitlis.

Things took a sour turn when the journalist asked why Greene and other Trump supporters appear to love conspiracy theories.

Story continues below advertisement

“Well, let me tell you, you’re a conspiracy theorist, and the left and the media spread more conspiracy theories,” Greene shot back.

View image in full screen Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene responded “Why don’t you f— off?” when asked by the British journalist Emily Maitlis about the politician’s reported endorsement of a conspiracy theory blaming a Jewish space laser for wildfires in California. BBC / Global News

“We like the truth. We like supporting our Constitution, our freedoms, and America first.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

But before Greene could walk away, Maitlis replied: “What about Jewish space lasers? Tell us about Jewish space lasers.”

“No,” Greene quickly replied. “Why don’t you talk about Jewish space lasers?

“Why don’t you f–k off? How about that? Thanks.”

0:58 Twitter bans Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account over COVID-19 misinformation

Maitlis’s question referred to a 2018 Facebook rant from Greene, where she falsely claimed that California’s deadly wildfires were caused by a space laser controlled by prominent Jewish family, the Rothschilds.

Story continues below advertisement

The Facebook post was unearthed by reporters in 2021, and she ultimately deleted the post and told the GOP conference she regretted being “allowed” to embrace conspiracy theories in the past. She said she didn’t know what Jewish space lasers were when she initially wrote the post.